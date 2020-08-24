Scorching week ahead with heat indices in the 100s

TODAY:

A humid start with wake-up temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Muggy conditions extend into the afternoon as an influx of heat and moisture follow SW winds from the Gulf of Mexico. Highs top out more than 10 degrees above average in the low 90s! Mostly sunny skies with dry conditions.

TONIGHT:

Clear and dry. Lows dip into the upper 60s with a general mugginess to the air. A touch of fog developing Tuesday morning, otherwise smooth sailing for the AM commute.

TOMORROW:

A warmer day with heat indices near 100 degrees! Highs in the low 90s with high levels of humidity and mostly sunny skies. Our next best chance of showers could come from Tropical Storm Laura once the system makes landfall in the Gulf.

