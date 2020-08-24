Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot man from behind

Neighbors confronted law enforcement at the scene of a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday and crowds marched in the streets after a video posted on social media appeared to show officers shoot at a man’s back seven times as he leaned into a vehicle.
Neighbors confronted law enforcement at the scene of a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday and crowds marched in the streets after a video posted on social media appeared to show officers shoot at a man’s back seven times as he leaned into a vehicle.(Source: WDJT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:19 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Officers deployed tear gas early Monday to disperse hundreds of people who took to the streets following a police shooting in Kenosha that also drew a harsh rebuke from the governor after a video posted on social media appeared to show officers shoot at a Black man’s back seven times as he leaned into a vehicle.

A person was hospitalized in serious condition following a shooting by officers about 5 p.m. Sunday as officers were responding to a "domestic incident," the Kenosha Police Department said in a news release. Police did not provide details about what led to the shooting, but said the person was transported to a hospital in Milwaukee for treatment.

By late Sunday, multiple vehicle fires had been set and windows smashed along city thoroughfares as crowds faced off with law enforcement. Officers in riot gear stood in lines and SWAT vehicles remained on the streets to move people away from city buildings despite the declaration of an overnight curfew. Tear gas was used to disperse groups of people, according to reporters at the scene.

In the video posted earlier on social media that appeared to show the shooting from across a street, three officers could be seen shouting and pointing their weapons at the man as he walked around the front of a parked SUV. As the man opened the driver's side door and leaned inside, one officer grabbed his shirt from behind and then fired into the vehicle. Seven shots could be heard on the video, though it was unclear if more than one officer fired.

WARNING: The below video contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

Gov. Tony Evers on Sunday night condemned the shooting of the man whom he identified as Jacob Blake, saying in a statement that "while we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country."

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, which is investigating the shooting, did not release any details about the involved officers except to say they have been placed on administrative leave.

Following the shooting, social media posts showed neighbors gathering in the surrounding streets and hurling comments at police. Some could be heard chanting "no justice, no peace" while others appeared to throw objects at officers and damage police vehicles.

Later Sunday, in a scene that mirrored the months of protests over racial injustice around the world that have followed the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people killed by police, marchers headed to the Kenosha County Public Safety Building, which authorities mostly blocked off. Protesters marched along lines of cars honking on their way to the station. Some police officers were positioned on the roof of the station as people continued toward the building.

Outside the station, protesters clashed with officers dressed in riot gear that included plastic facemasks and held plastic shields and batons that they occasionally used to push people back.

Evers meanwhile indicated an intention to further respond to the shooting.

"I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action," he said. "In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long."

The city of Kenosha is located on Lake Michigan, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Milwaukee.

Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his...

Posted by Governor Tony Evers on Sunday, August 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump expected to pitch 1st term success at RNC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
With another four years in office, the president's aides say he'll continue his focus on immigration.

National

Indy 500 fans keep spirit alive outside track despite COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Due to coronavirus precautions, only 2,500 fans were allowed inside the speedway, which typically draws more than 300,000 fans on race day.

National

2 boys, mother bitten in attack by foster pit bull at Fla. home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSVN Staff
Within the next two weeks, officials will determine the fate of the pit bull.

National

Brothers hospitalized, mother bitten in pit bull attack at Fla. home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Within the next two weeks, officials will determine the fate of the pit bull.

Latest News

News

Downtown Elkhart winery hit by pandemic shortly after opening

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
A downtown Elkhart winery was hit by pandemic shortly after opening.

News

Downtown Elkhart winery hit by pandemic shortly after opening

Updated: 5 hours ago
After being closed for weeks, the winery on Main Street is back open now at 50 percent capacity, and following the guidelines necessary to bring in business.

Indiana

Open house held for Pulaski County solar farm project

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
This comes one day before county commissioners are supposed to vote on the approval of the solar project, “Mammoth Solar.”

News

Open house held for Pulaski County solar farm project

Updated: 5 hours ago
The project would turn 4,500 acres of land into a solar panel development in two years.

National

Marco weakens to tropical storm near Louisiana, Laura over Cuba

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Marco was expected to be approaching the Louisiana shore Monday afternoon before turning westward toward Texas.

National Politics

Top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Conway, Trump's campaign manager during the stretch run of the 2016 race, was the first woman to successfully steer a White House bid, then became a senior counselor to the president.