Priest uses pandemic to restore stones at historic cemetery

NILES, ,Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Niles is where Pastor Christian Johnston spends his afternoons bringing broken pieces back to life.

”I thought something had to be done in this cemetry,” Pastor Johnston said. “It had been neglected for a few years. I started cleaning the stones and looked at many Youtube videos.”

Pastor Johnston has cleaned over 50 stones and put 10 back together.

”I think about what I would want done for myself or my family,” Johnston added. “People forget. No one has been buried here in 80 years so people forget the people that are out here.”

You can’t spot the cemetery behind me from the main road but it’s a hidden gem with a lot of history.

”Most everyone buried here is an immigrant,” Pastor Johnston said. “Madeline Bertrand was buried in the far corner and was the wife of Joseph Bertrand.”

A piece of Michiana history being brought back to life.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.