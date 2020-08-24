Advertisement

Open house held for Pulaski County solar farm project

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Developers held an open house today to discuss the proposal of the country’s largest solar farm project in Pulaski County.

This comes one day before county commissioners are supposed to vote on the approval of the solar project, “Mammoth Solar.”

The project would turn 4,500 acres of land into a solar panel development in two years.

If approved, it could impact potentially over 200 small land owners.

Some of whom told 16 News Now that they disapprove of the project, but Global Energy Generations says this could help put Pulaski County back on the map.

“We think that this is going to be the future of America, the gig economy,” President of Global Energy Generations Nick Cohen said. “That is what solar is coming here and helping the local residents, the tax base, be able to answer to evolving the future of America.”

Following today’s open house, one small landowner says she believes the project will stagger property values, create health risks and disrupt the quality of life in Pulaski County.

The county’s board of zoning appeals is expected to vote on the Mammoth Solar Project at the Pulaski County Highway Garage on Monday at 6:00 p.m.

