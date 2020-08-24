One-two punch in the Gulf from Tropical Storms Marco and Laura

A series of advisories and warnings are now in places for the shoreline of the Gulf of Mexico, specifically Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. According to the National Hurricane Center, Marco was initially forecast to his the US Gulf Coast this week, posing a threat to the coastal regions, but the storm may turn away from the shoreline before making landfall Monday evening. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Laura is still forecast to come ashore late Wednesday with 105mph winds, once it reaches hurricane status.

Cities expected to experience the harshest impacts include Mobile, Pensacola, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Lake Charles. There is a Hurricane Warning in effect Gulf of Mexico – Graphical Forecast as well as a Tropical Storm Warning Caribbean/SW Atlantic – Graphical Forecast hand a Gale Warning East Pacific High Seas.

By Friday, Laura is expected to produce rainfall totals ranging from 4-10″ across portions of the west-central US Gulf Coast. The interaction between Marco and Laura is highly uncertain and unprecedented for this record-setting 2020 hurricane season.

Future projections of Tropical Storm Laura could potentially carry the system into the Ohio River Valley by 8pm Friday, bringing drenching rains to the Midwest. With Abnormally Dry conditions reported in Michiana according to the US Drought Monitor, the much-needed rain could help to remedy these conditions.

