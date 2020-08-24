One taken to hospital after Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An elderly man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Elkhart County Monday morning.

Allen Berg, 81, was in the passenger seat of a vehicle being driven by Ardith Berg, 80. The Bergs were going south on SR 13 north of CR 4.

William Kuhns was driving north on SR 13, south of CR 4.

Ardith Berg attempted to turn east onto CR 4, causing Kuhns’ front driver side bumper to collide with its passenger side door, according to police.

Allen Berg was transported to the hospital for complaint of pain to the chest and rib area.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.