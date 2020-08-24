Advertisement

Notre Dame reports 30 new cases of COVID-19

Notre Dame is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Notre Dame is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There have been a total of 448 positive tests from 3,222 total tests since August 3.

Those positive tests include 430 undergraduates, 17 graduate students and 1 employee.

At the beginning of the school year, Notre Dame launched a COVID-19 dashboard that provides data on coronavirus testing for students.

It’s updated every day at noon. It shows how many members of the campus community have been tested since August 3 and how many of those are positive cases.

The dashboard is sometimes adjusted as results are sorted out.

After the university reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday last week, school leaders made the decision to go to remote learning for at least two weeks.

You can find Notre Dame’s COVID-19 dashboard online at here.nd.edu/our-approach/dashboard/

