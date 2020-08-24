Advertisement

Medical Moment: Abdominal aortic aneurysms

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - They're called a silent killer.

Abdominal aortic aneurysms often cause no symptoms, even as they grow in the major blood vessel leading away from the heart.

But coming up, new research may change the way doctors treat the condition.

It's a swelling or ballooning in the major blood vessel that carries blood from the heart to the lower half of the body.

For years, doctors have prescribed an antibiotic to prevent small aneurysms from getting bigger and bursting.

As Martie Salt reports, a landmark new study may have doctors rethinking that treatment.

Treatments include surgery.

The researcher’s findings were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

