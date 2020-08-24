Advertisement

Man dies in Cass County crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) -

New and sad developments: A man has died after a crash last night in Cass County.

It happened around 7:35 on Barron Lake Road, south of Pokagon Highway.

Police say 27-year-old Aaron Marquardt was going north on Barron Lake Road when he lost control of his vehicle while going through a curve.

The vehicle hit a utility pole and rolled multiple times.

