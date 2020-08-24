Man arrested after fatal shooting at Elkhart bar

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested after a fatal shooting at an Elkhart bar.

It happened early Sunday morning at Hardy’s Bar on S. Main Street.

Jordon Norton, a 29-year-old from Goshen, has been arrested for murder and criminal recklessness.

When police arrived at the scene, they found three victims.

David Artley, a 43-year-old from Elkhart, was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound and later died.

A 29-year-old woman was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the foot.

A 28-year-old man was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2821, the Elkhart police tip line at 574-389-4777 or tips@elkhartpolice.org.

From the Elkhart Police Department:

