Advertisement

Man arrested after fatal shooting at Elkhart bar

Jordon Norton
Jordon Norton(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested after a fatal shooting at an Elkhart bar.

It happened early Sunday morning at Hardy’s Bar on S. Main Street.

Jordon Norton, a 29-year-old from Goshen, has been arrested for murder and criminal recklessness.

When police arrived at the scene, they found three victims.

David Artley, a 43-year-old from Elkhart, was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound and later died.

A 29-year-old woman was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the foot.

A 28-year-old man was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2821, the Elkhart police tip line at 574-389-4777 or tips@elkhartpolice.org.

From the Elkhart Police Department:

On August 23, 2020 at 2:57 am officers were dispatched to Hardy’s Bar, 610 S. Main St. regarding a shooting with injuries and fight that occurred inside the establishment.

Officers arrived on scene and located three victims. A 28-year-old male was transported to the Elkhart General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A 29-year-old female was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the foot. David Artley, 43 years old of Elkhart, was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound and was later pronounced deceased.

Jordon Norton, 29 years old of Goshen, was arrested for Murder and Criminal Recklessness.

Anyone with additional information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2821, the Elkhart police tip line at 574-389-4777 or tips@elkhartpolice.org.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football ranked No. 10 in preseason AP Top 25

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Associated Press
The Notre Dame football team is ranked No. 10 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, but three teams currently ranked above them have canceled their fall sports seasons because of coronavirus concerns.

Coronavirus

Notre Dame reports 30 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been a total of 448 positive tests from 3,222 total tests since August 3.

News

Stop Means Stop for School Buses campaign underway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
As the school year gets underway, WNDU is once again teaming up with Lochmandy Auto Group and concerned parents across Michiana to support bus stop safety.

News

One-two punch in the Gulf from Tropical Storms Marco and Laura

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Drought in Michiana could be helped by tropical moisture from Marco and Laura.

Latest News

News

Scorching week ahead with heat indices in the 100s

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Dangerous heat for the next 4 days in Michiana

News

Silver Alert issued for missing Martin County man

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Jesse Martinez, a 45 year old Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 260 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.

News

Stabbing reported at Hickory Village Apartments in Mishawaka

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police are investigating an incident at Hickory Village Apartments in Mishawaka.

News

Police investigating shooting in Mishawaka

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Shooting at the 100 block of Roosevelt just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

News

Downtown Elkhart winery hit by pandemic shortly after opening

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
A downtown Elkhart winery was hit by pandemic shortly after opening.

News

Downtown Elkhart winery hit by pandemic shortly after opening

Updated: 15 hours ago
After being closed for weeks, the winery on Main Street is back open now at 50 percent capacity, and following the guidelines necessary to bring in business.