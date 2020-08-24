Indiana reports 688 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths on Monday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 5 more coronavirus deaths and 688 new cases on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.6%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,008 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 87,592 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Sunday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 618 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 1,010 new cases were reported.

Friday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 1,050 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 955 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 506 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 28 more coronavirus deaths, 850 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 4,540 (+64) cases and 96 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 5,384 (+22) cases and 95 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,114 (+14) cases and 31 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 986 (+9) cases and 12 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 858 (+1) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 581 (+0) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 189 (+1) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 196 (+0) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 92 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

