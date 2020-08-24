Hot weather continues for a while

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HOT...HOT...HOT... That’s the way it looks for the next 3, and maybe 4, days across Michiana. So you may have to try and find ways of staying cool in the afternoons and evenings...whether that’s air conditioning or water. Wednesday looks like the peak of the heat/humidity, so we’re calling that a First Alert Weather Day. Much more comfortable air comes out way over the weekend and most of next week. The cool front that brings the comfortable air could bring showers and storms from late Thursday through Friday. In the mean time, there is a small chance for some of us to get a quick thunderstorm Tuesday morning, as a complex of storms mainly passes north of us...

Tonight: Clear skies and remaining mild and muggy. Low: 70, Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: There is a chance for a morning thunderstorm, mainly north and east. Otherwise partly sunny, hot and humid. High: 92, Heat Index: 99, Wind: Variable 5-10

Tuesday night: Warm and muggy. Low: 72

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine, hot and humid. High: 94, Heat Index: 102

