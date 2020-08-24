Advertisement

Hot weather continues for a while

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HOT...HOT...HOT... That’s the way it looks for the next 3, and maybe 4, days across Michiana. So you may have to try and find ways of staying cool in the afternoons and evenings...whether that’s air conditioning or water. Wednesday looks like the peak of the heat/humidity, so we’re calling that a First Alert Weather Day. Much more comfortable air comes out way over the weekend and most of next week. The cool front that brings the comfortable air could bring showers and storms from late Thursday through Friday. In the mean time, there is a small chance for some of us to get a quick thunderstorm Tuesday morning, as a complex of storms mainly passes north of us...

Tonight: Clear skies and remaining mild and muggy. Low: 70, Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: There is a chance for a morning thunderstorm, mainly north and east. Otherwise partly sunny, hot and humid. High: 92, Heat Index: 99, Wind: Variable 5-10

Tuesday night: Warm and muggy. Low: 72

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine, hot and humid. High: 94, Heat Index: 102

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

One-two punch in the Gulf from Tropical Storms Marco and Laura

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Drought in Michiana could be helped by tropical moisture from Marco and Laura.

News

Scorching week ahead with heat indices in the 100s

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Dangerous heat for the next 4 days in Michiana

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 8-24-2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Intense heat for the final week of August in Michiana

Latest News

Forecast

Warm and humid weekend with an isolated chance of a shower

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Warmer and more humid air is moving into Michiana. This warmth will stay with us through next week and we will feel like the middle 90s by early next week as the humidity ticks up. A slight chance of a shower for the second half of the weekend. Otherwise we remain dry.

First Alert Weather

Friday PM Weather WNDU

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT

News

Major warming trend into the final week of August

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Heat index rises into the middle 90s next week!

First Alert Weather

We'llBeRightBack WNDU Tricia Kimberly

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT
Jinx! Tricia and Kimberly's Morning show blooper

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 8-21-2020

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT
Tracking a major warm-up for the final week of August

Forecast

The warmth and humidity return as the weekend begins

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Warming up as we head into the weekend but that is not all, the humidity will be back as well. A few clouds will come back into play as a chance for rain approaches for the second half of the weekend.