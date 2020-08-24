Advertisement

Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams shines in practice

Kelly says Williams has matured and has physically transformed his body from Year 1 to Year 2 in South Bend, and it has made a big difference in his game
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame backfield certainly has several pieces that will see the field in 2020.

However, one of the running backs who has caught Brian Kelly’s eye in practice is Kyren Williams.

Williams redshirted last season after only playing in four games in 2019. But in the limited amount of clips media outlets have received from Notre Dame Athletics, Williams has shown out in practice taking snaps with the first team.

Kelly says Williams has matured and has physically transformed his body from Year 1 to Year 2 in South Bend, and it has made a big difference in his game.

“I think the hard work, his commitment in the offseason has put himself in a position now where he’s what we thought he would be,” Kelly said. “He can catch the football. He’s got really good vision, escapability. He’s not afraid to block or run the ball up between the tackles so he’s going to be a really key piece for us moving into the season.”

The season for Williams and the Fighting Irish is just 19 days away with the season opener scheduled for September 12th against Duke inside Notre Dame Stadium.

Also on Monday, Notre Dame was ranked in the AP Preseason Poll at No. 10 overall. It’s the first time since the end of the Lou Holtz Era in 1996, that the Irish received a preseason Top 10 ranking in back-to-back seasons.

