Downtown Elkhart winery hit by pandemic shortly after opening

By Carly Miller
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Formerly located in Goshen, Gateway Cellar Winery made the move to downtown Elkhart at the end of last year.

“A lot of times, you don’t find wineries in downtown. You find them in more of a secluded area with vineyards and everything surrounding them,” Owner Larry Libey said.

And not long after they were up and running, the pandemic threw a wrench in things.

“Through the holidays was great. January and February it was looking great. March took off and then, of course, COVID-19 hit,” Libey said.

After being closed for weeks, the winery on Main Street is back open now at 50 percent capacity, and following the guidelines necessary to bring in business.

“It is difficult at times, but everybody has to do their part. I think, if everybody does their part, we will get past this. Then eventually, everything will be back to whatever the new normal is,” Libey said.

He says the space is laid back with outdoor seating and even board games for people to play while they enjoy some wine.

“My wife and I enjoy socializing and getting out to other local businesses and supporting local businesses. And that, I think, is what any downtown or any small business is about. You need to support small businesses and make sure everybody makes it through this pandemic,” Libey said.

As people continue to discover the downtown spot, Libey says meeting new people is his favorite part about owning the winery.

“I just want to thank Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and all the people that have came and found us. It’s been a great ride so far, and we hope to keep it going,” Libey said.

For more information on when you can visit this Elkhart winery, click here.

