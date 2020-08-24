2020 Four Winds Invite to be held without fans

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

The 2020 Four Winds Invitational at Blackthorn Golf Club in South Bend will be held without fans.

The tournament, which is part of the Symetra Tour: Road to the LPGA, was postponed until September because of the pandemic.

Officials say they'll miss the community interaction on the course, but they're excited to move forward with this year's event.

It will be played September 4-6.

