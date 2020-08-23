Advertisement

WNDU wins NAB Service to America Award

WNDU-TV was honored to receive the Award for Service to Community for Television for our series Never Again: Preventing Bus Stop Tragedies.(NAB)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -On Saturday night, the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation announced the winners of their annual Service to America Awards.

These national awards recognize the outstanding public service efforts of local radio and TV stations throughout the United States.

After the tragic deaths of three siblings that were hit by a pickup truck while boarding a school bus in Fulton County, our Tricia Sloma went above and beyond to advocate for stronger school bus safety and awareness.

She not only covered a tragedy but aimed to increase awareness and encouraged the Indiana General Assembly to pass the MAX Strong School Bus Safety Bill into law.

Tricia also helped start the ‘Stop Means Stop’ school bus safety awareness campaign to make sure children are going back to school with a safe way to get there.

Congratulations to Tricia and photojournalists Eric Walton, Ben Patrick and Derald Gray!

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

