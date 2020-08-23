Advertisement

White Sox belt 6 HRs, pound Cubs 10-1 for 6th straight win

(WNDU)
By Andrew Seligman
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Jose Abreu hit two home runs and the surging Chicago White Sox went deep six times to back Dallas Keuchel in a 10-1 romp over the crosstown Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The White Sox pounded Jon Lester and matched a season high with their sixth straight win.

They moved five games above .500 for the first time since they were 27-22 in 2016.

Abreu hit a three-run drive in the third inning and a solo shot in the ninth, giving the White Sox 22 homers in the past six games.

They have outscored their opponents 48-12 in that span.

Luis Robert, Danny Mendick, Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jiménez also went deep.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/22/2020 12:44:08 AM (GMT -4:00)

Latest News

Mlb

McKenzie strikes out 10 in debut, Indians beat Tigers 6-1

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Brian Dulik
Triston McKenzie struck out 10 in his major league debut and Domingo Santana delivered a bases-clearing double in the sixth, lifting the Cleveland Indians to a 6-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Nba

Butler scores 27 points, Heat beat Pacers to take 3-0 lead

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Jimmy Butler scored 27 points and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally to beat the Indiana Pacers 124-115 on Saturday to take a 3-0 lead in the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Mlb

Paredes slams, Tigers end 20-game losing streak to Indians

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Tom Withers
Rookie Isaac Paredes hit a grand slam for his first major league homer and the Detroit Tigers snapped a 20-game losing streak against Cleveland by beating the Indians 10-5.

Sports

WNDU Friday Night Football Week 1 Part 1

Updated: 23 hours ago
These are the scores for week one of Friday Night Football games featuring local Indiana teams:

Latest News

Sports

WNDU Friday Night Football Week 1 Part 2

Updated: 23 hours ago
These are the scores for week one of Friday Night Football games featuring local Indiana teams:

High School

Indiana’s Friday Night Football Week 1 scores and highlights

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley and Mark Skol Jr.
These are the scores for week one of Friday Night Football games featuring local Indiana teams.

Nba

Robinson scores 24 points, Heat beat Pacers for 2-0 lead

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Victor Oladipo led the Pacers with 22 points after being questionable with an injured left eye.

Nba

Bulls get No. 4 overall pick, Pistons fall to No. 7 in NBA Draft Lottery

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Timberwolves won the lottery on Thursday night, giving them the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft.

Mlb

Giolito fans 13, White Sox tame Tigers 9-0 to complete sweep

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 9-0 to complete their first four-game sweep of the Tigers in 15 years.

Notre Dame

Five new positive coronavirus cases for Notre Dame Football

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Five Notre Dame football players tested positive for the coronavirus after the latest two rounds of testing, the athletics department announced on Thursday.