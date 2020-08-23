White Sox belt 6 HRs, pound Cubs 10-1 for 6th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) - Jose Abreu hit two home runs and the surging Chicago White Sox went deep six times to back Dallas Keuchel in a 10-1 romp over the crosstown Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The White Sox pounded Jon Lester and matched a season high with their sixth straight win.

They moved five games above .500 for the first time since they were 27-22 in 2016.

Abreu hit a three-run drive in the third inning and a solo shot in the ninth, giving the White Sox 22 homers in the past six games.

They have outscored their opponents 48-12 in that span.

Luis Robert, Danny Mendick, Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jiménez also went deep.

8/22/2020 12:44:08 AM (GMT -4:00)