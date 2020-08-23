Advertisement

Some in favor of the University of Notre Dame’s reopening plan

Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Last week the University of Notre Dame announced it would move to virtual learning for at least the next two weeks to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

“I’m grateful to the university for all they have done to bring us back live. I support the reopening plan. I think the university has invested a great deal of effort and resources,” said University of Notre Dame Law Professor, Rick Garnett.

Student Jillian Randle said she recently tested positive for COVID-19, and said she also thinks the university has a good system in place.

“People want to stay here and the system is working. It’s what they developed. We can really see the time, money and effort they put into it...I have so much respect for the university for truly being the leading university, to say we are coming back. I think we are setting an example for the rest of the nation and possibly the world, that we can learn to live with this virus,” Randle said.

Friday, The Observer published an editorial titled: “Don’t make us write obituaries.”

The editorial board claims that the university’s administration has “largely blamed the COVID-19 outbreak on students attending off-campus parties.”

“We believe there are multiple factors playing into the current situation and of course students going to parties is one of them, but it’s not the only one...We just want everyone within the tri-campus to realize what’s happening places a shared responsibility on all of us...to do our best to make sure the situation doesn’t get worse,” said editor-in-chief of The Observer Maria Leontaras.

The university agreed that working together is the answer, saying in part, “It’s only together that we can stay safe and continue to stay on campus for the remainder of the semester.”

“I’ve talked to a lot of students, my own, as well as others, and people want this to work...People are rooting for Notre Dame to pull this off,” Garnett said.

