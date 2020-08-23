Advertisement

Skubal, Norris look sharp as Tigers beat Indians 7-4

(WNDU)
By Brian Dulik
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - Tarik Skubal and Daniel Norris combined to pitch six innings of one-run ball, Miguel Cabrera drove in two and the Detroit Tigers hit three homers to beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4.

Jorge Bonifacio hit a two-run homer and Niko Goodrum and Grayson Greiner had solo shots for the Tigers, who won for the second time in the three-game series after losing their previous 20 games to Cleveland.

César Hernández belted his 12th career leadoff home run for the Indians.

Greg Allen hit a three-run homer in the ninth off closer Joe Jiménez before José Cisnero recorded the final two outs for his first save.

8/23/2020 5:40:29 PM (GMT -4:00)

