SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are responding to a stabbing in South Bend

Officers were called to the corner of North Notre Dame Avenue and Miner Street around 9:16 p.m.

When they arrived they found a man stabbed in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police are investigating.

