Paredes slams, Tigers end 20-game losing streak to Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) - Rookie Isaac Paredes hit a grand slam for his first major league homer and the Detroit Tigers snapped a 20-game losing streak against Cleveland by beating the Indians 10-5.

Detroit also ended a nine-game losing streak this season.

The 21-year-old Paredes connected in the fourth inning when the Tigers scored seven times off Adam Plutko.

He was making his third start since taking over Mike Clevinger’s spot in Cleveland’s rotation.

Franmil Reyes homered for the Indians.

Cleveland played its 15th game without manager Terry Francona.

He underwent a medical procedure and it’s not known when he’ll return.

8/21/2020 11:16:38 PM (GMT -4:00)