One dead, two hospitalized in Elkhart bar shooting

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead and two people were sent to the hospital following an overnight shooting at a bar in Elkhart.

Elkhart police were dispatched to Hardy’s Bar just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning regarding a shooting with injuries and fight that occurred inside the establishment.

Elkhart police say when they arrived on scene, they found three people who had been shot.

A 43-year-old man was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound, but would later be pronounced dead.

A 28-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were each transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Elkhart County Homicide Unit is currently investigating this case; there have been no arrests made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2821, the Elkhart police tip line at 574-389-4777 or tips@elkhartpolice.org.

