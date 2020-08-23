Advertisement

Notre Dame reports 19 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday

There have been a total of 408 confirmed cases from 2,339 tests since August 3.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

After the university reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, school leaders made the decision to go to remote learning for at least two weeks.

At the beginning of the school year, Notre Dame launched a COVID-19 dashboard that provides data on coronavirus testing for students.

It’s updated every day at noon. It shows how many members of the campus community have been tested since August 3 and how many of those are positive cases.

The dashboard is sometimes adjusted as results are sorted out.

You can find Notre Dame’s COVID-19 dashboard online at here.nd.edu/our-approach/dashboard/

