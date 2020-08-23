Notre Dame football resumes practices

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football was back on the practice fields today for the first time since Tuesday, 16 News Now confirmed.

The Irish didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday as the team addressed player questions and concerns following the University’s decision to go virtual for two weeks.

The Irish also underwent testing on Monday and Wednesday that resulted in five positive tests.

Players were tested again on Friday but those results have not been released yet.

Also yesterday, the team participated in regularly scheduled weight training and conditioning.

Back on Monday, head coach Brian Kelly said that his team is taking the coronavirus situation just as serious as ever with students back on campus.

“They know that they have to continue to wear masks and practice the social distancing and stay away from large gatherings,” Kelly said. “They just cant to do that this year. It’s not part of what their routine can be. If they want to play football this year. They gotta maintain that discipline. They get that. Hopefully they continue to show the discipline they have up to this point.”

Notre Dame’s season is set to kickoff in three weeks against Duke.

