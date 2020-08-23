Michigan reports 4 more coronavirus deaths. 768 new cases

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) -Michigan health officials reported 4 more coronavirus deaths and 768 new cases on Sunday.

There have been at least 6,393 deaths and 96,792 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Saturday: 11* more coronavirus deaths, 953 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today includes 8 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, over 400 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 19* more coronavirus deaths, 419 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today includes 11 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 616 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 477 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 7 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 1 more coronavirus death, 465 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 69 (+0) deaths and 1,584 (+1) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 15 (+0) deaths and 384 (+3) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 661 (+4) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.