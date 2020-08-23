McKenzie strikes out 10 in debut, Indians beat Tigers 6-1

CLEVELAND (AP) - Triston McKenzie struck out 10 in his major league debut and Domingo Santana delivered a bases-clearing double in the sixth, lifting the Cleveland Indians to a 6-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.

McKenzie went six innings, allowing two hits on a Willi Castro homer and a Jeimer Candelario double.

The 23-year-old right-hander notched his first strikeout on three pitches to future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera in the first.

Matthew Boyd surrendered two runs in 5 1/3 innings for Detroit but remained winless in seven starts dating to last September.

The Indians have won 21 of their last 22 games against the Tigers.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/22/2020 10:02:40 PM (GMT -4:00)