Juvenile rescued from pond, DNR investigating

Graphic
Graphic(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU)- A minor is in critical condition Saturday night after being recovered from a pond in Kosciusko County.

Officers were dispatched to a pond near the 11000 Block of N 1000 W, near Nappanee just before 1:30 p.m. after a juvenile boy was pulled from a pond.

CPR was being given as he was unresponsive.

The juvenile was transported to Memorial Hospital in critical condition. 

This incident is still under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

