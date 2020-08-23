Juvenile rescued from pond, DNR investigating

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU)- A minor is in critical condition Saturday night after being recovered from a pond in Kosciusko County.

Officers were dispatched to a pond near the 11000 Block of N 1000 W, near Nappanee just before 1:30 p.m. after a juvenile boy was pulled from a pond.

CPR was being given as he was unresponsive.

The juvenile was transported to Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

This incident is still under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers.

