Advertisement

Indiana reports 618 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on Sunday

Indiana health officials are reporting 2 more coronavirus deaths and 618 new cases on Sunday.
Indiana health officials are reporting 2 more coronavirus deaths and 618 new cases on Sunday.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 2 more coronavirus deaths and 618 new cases on Sunday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.4%. (Saturday: 7.4%. Friday: 7.5%. Thursday: 7.6%. Wednesday: 7.7%. Tuesday: 7.8%. Monday: 8.1%.)

At least 3,003 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Sunday, and there have been at least 85,932 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Saturday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 1,010 new cases were reported.

Friday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 1,050 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 955 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 506 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 28 more coronavirus deaths, 850 new cases were reported.

Monday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 603 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 4,229 (+52) cases and 96 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 5,340 (+26) cases and 95 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,097 (+9) cases and 31 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 902 (+0) cases and 12 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 853 (+2) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 581 (+3) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 186 (+0) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 192 (+) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 91 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Notre Dame reports 19 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been a total of 408 confirmed cases from 2,339 tests since August 3.

Breaking News

One dead, two hospitalized in Elkhart bar shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
One man dead in bar shooting

Indiana

1 man injured in Goshen shooting

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
One man is recovering Saturday night after being shot in Goshen.

News

Some in favor of the University of Notre Dame’s reopening plan

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Some in favor of the University of Notre Dame’s reopening plan

Latest News

Indiana

Juvenile rescued from pond, DNR investigating

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A minor is in critical condition Saturday night after being recovered from a pond in Kosciusko County.

News

WNDU wins NAB Service to America Award

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
WNDU-TV was honored to receive the Award for Service to Community for Television for our series Never Again: Preventing Bus Stop Tragedies.

Michigan

Michigan reports 11* more coronavirus deaths, 953 new cases

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 9 more coronavirus deaths and 616 new cases on Saturday.

News

Non-profit holds fifteen fundraisers across Northern Indiana

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
A non-profit partnered with Nelson's Catering and Fundraising to raise money on Saturday.

News

Non-profit holds fifteen fundraisers across Northern Indiana

Updated: 20 hours ago
Mishawaka was one of fifteen places in Northern Indiana where a non-profit partnered with Nelson’s Fundraising and Catering to raise money Saturday.

News

South Bend Fire holds testing session for aspiring firefighters

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
South Bend Fire holds testing session for aspiring firefighters.