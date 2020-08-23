Indiana reports 618 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 2 more coronavirus deaths and 618 new cases on Sunday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.4%. (Saturday: 7.4%. Friday: 7.5%. Thursday: 7.6%. Wednesday: 7.7%. Tuesday: 7.8%. Monday: 8.1%.)

At least 3,003 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Sunday, and there have been at least 85,932 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Saturday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 1,010 new cases were reported.

Friday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 1,050 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 955 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 506 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 28 more coronavirus deaths, 850 new cases were reported.

Monday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 603 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 4,229 (+52) cases and 96 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 5,340 (+26) cases and 95 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,097 (+9) cases and 31 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 902 (+0) cases and 12 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 853 (+2) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 581 (+3) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 186 (+0) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 192 (+) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 91 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

