Indiana reports 618 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on Sunday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 2 more coronavirus deaths and 618 new cases on Sunday.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.4%. (Saturday: 7.4%. Friday: 7.5%. Thursday: 7.6%. Wednesday: 7.7%. Tuesday: 7.8%. Monday: 8.1%.)
At least 3,003 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Sunday, and there have been at least 85,932 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.
Saturday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 1,010 new cases were reported.
Friday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 1,050 new cases were reported.
Thursday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 955 new cases were reported.
Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 506 new cases were reported.
Tuesday: 28 more coronavirus deaths, 850 new cases were reported.
Monday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 603 new cases were reported.
St. Joseph County has had 4,229 (+52) cases and 96 (+0) deaths.
Elkhart County has had 5,340 (+26) cases and 95 (+0) deaths.
LaPorte County has had 1,097 (+9) cases and 31 (+0) deaths.
Kosciusko County has had 902 (+0) cases and 12 (+0) deaths.
Marshall County has had 853 (+2) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.
LaGrange County has had 581 (+3) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.
Starke County has had 186 (+0) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.
Fulton County has had 192 (+) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.
Pulaski County has had 91 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.
The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.
