Darvish pitches Cubs past Abreu, White Sox 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) - Yu Darvish struck out 10 in his career-high fifth consecutive victory, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 to stop the South Siders’ seven-game win streak.

Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning as the Cubs won for just the fourth time in their last 11 games.

The NL Central leaders were outscored 17-5 in the first two games of the series.

José Abreu went deep for the White Sox in the second, matching a major league record with a home run in four consecutive at-bats.

Abreu connected five times in the first two games against the Cubs, including three homers and four RBIs in Saturday night’s 7-4 win.

8/23/2020 6:07:44 PM (GMT -4:00)