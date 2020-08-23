Butler scores 27 points, Heat beat Pacers to take 3-0 lead

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Jimmy Butler scored 27 points and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally to beat the Indiana Pacers 124-115 on Saturday to take a 3-0 lead in the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Goran Dragic added 24 points, Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyler Herro scored 20 points for the Heat.

They can sweep the series Monday.

Malcolm Brogdon set career playoff highs with 34 points and 14 assists for the Pacers.

T.J. Warren scored 23 points, and Victor Oladipo added 20.

8/22/2020 9:41:44 PM (GMT -4:00)