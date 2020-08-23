Advertisement

Brian Kelly likes the familiarity of facing ACC teams

By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -With the Indy 500 in the books, many eyes are now shifting to the Irish.

There are just 20 days until the Irish kickoff against Duke.

Notre Dame will be in a conference for the first time ever by joining the ACC for this year.

But the Irish already had six ACC games on their schedule pre-pandemic.

Head coach Brian Kelly says he likes being familiar with these teams.

“One thing that we do like obviously in this makeup is that we’ve got a better sense of the teams because we’ve played a lot of them before and that doesn’t always happen to be the case when you play as an independent,” Kelly said. “You get different teams each year and new offenses and new defenses. So there’s a bit of a being a familiar opponent helps in that sense if you will playing in that ACC structure.”

Notre Dame returned to practice on Saturday after taking a couple of days off to address player questions and concerns following the university’s decision to go virtual for two weeks.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football resumes practices

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
The Irish didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday as the team addressed player questions and concerns following the University’s decision to go virtual for two weeks.

Notre Dame

Five new positive coronavirus cases for Notre Dame Football

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Five Notre Dame football players tested positive for the coronavirus after the latest two rounds of testing, the athletics department announced on Thursday.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame cancels football practice on Wednesday, could possibly cancel Thursday’s practice

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:45 AM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The football team says they made this decision in an abundance of caution

Notre Dame

Xavier Lezynski lives lifelong Notre Dame dream

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
“It’s just been in my blood pretty much my entire life.”

Latest News

Notre Dame

Xavier Lezynski lives lifelong Notre Dame dream

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT
Xavier Lezynski lives lifelong Notre Dame dream

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish athletic programs will continue to practice despite Notre Dame’s move to online classes

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
As of Tuesday night, nothing is changing when it comes to Fighting Irish Athletics.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly notes two areas his team needs to clean up in camp

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says fixing their tackling is Notre Dame’s main priority moving forward.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame takes extra precautions in football practice

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says Notre Dame has a plan in place for many scenarios including if Kelly himself, a member of the coaching staff or players test positive for COVID-19.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish WR Kevin Austin sidelined 8-12 weeks after foot surgery

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says Austin is not allowed to put any weight on his foot for four weeks, and he’s handling the recovery process quite well.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame takes extra precautions in football practice

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
Notre Dame takes extra precautions in football practice