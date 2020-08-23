Brian Kelly likes the familiarity of facing ACC teams

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -With the Indy 500 in the books, many eyes are now shifting to the Irish.

There are just 20 days until the Irish kickoff against Duke.

Notre Dame will be in a conference for the first time ever by joining the ACC for this year.

But the Irish already had six ACC games on their schedule pre-pandemic.

Head coach Brian Kelly says he likes being familiar with these teams.

“One thing that we do like obviously in this makeup is that we’ve got a better sense of the teams because we’ve played a lot of them before and that doesn’t always happen to be the case when you play as an independent,” Kelly said. “You get different teams each year and new offenses and new defenses. So there’s a bit of a being a familiar opponent helps in that sense if you will playing in that ACC structure.”

Notre Dame returned to practice on Saturday after taking a couple of days off to address player questions and concerns following the university’s decision to go virtual for two weeks.

