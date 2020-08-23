1 man injured in Goshen shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is recovering Saturday night after being shot in Goshen.

Police say a shooting occurred in the 1400 block of S 16th street Saturday afternoon.

The victim, a 22-year-old man from Elkhart, was shot in the back.

The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening and he has been treated and released from Goshen Hospital.

Police are still searching for a suspect but say there is no threat to the neighborhood.

Goshen Police continue to investigate.

