1 man injured in Goshen shooting
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is recovering Saturday night after being shot in Goshen.
Police say a shooting occurred in the 1400 block of S 16th street Saturday afternoon.
The victim, a 22-year-old man from Elkhart, was shot in the back.
The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening and he has been treated and released from Goshen Hospital.
Police are still searching for a suspect but say there is no threat to the neighborhood.
Goshen Police continue to investigate.
