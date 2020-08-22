Warsaw woman dead in crash Friday night

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw woman is dead after a crash Friday night.

Nancy Barrett, 77, was in the vehicle being driven by Richard Anderson, 85.

Anderson was going south on CR 325 E.

As Anderson crossed the eastbound lanes of US 30, the vehicle was struck on the passenger side by the front end of a vehicle driven by James Lewis.

Both vehicles left the southside of the intersection following the collision.

Barrett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anderson was airlifted to Fort Wayne. His condition is currently critical.

Lewis and his front seat passenger were evaluated at the scene and released.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.