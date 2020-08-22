Students react to high school football in the middle of a pandemic

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) -

Mishawaka High School students shared what football season has been like in the midst of a pandemic.

If you wanted to attend the Mishawaka-Marian game Friday, for example, you had to buy tickets online; and were assigned to a specific section to practice physical-distancing.

Masks were also required and there were hand-sanitizing stations.

There was also a limit on how many people could attend.

Despite these safety measures, students said they felt grateful football season is even happening this year.

“I think we are really lucky to be able to do this because I know a lot of us were thinking it wasn’t going to happen; and so it’s just really awesome that we are allowed to do this,” said Mishawaka High School student, Marissa Rowe.

“Oh man, it’s been awesome. Everyone has been so excited. Some people have been really nervous because it’s their first-last game as a senior, and I understand it can be really nerve-racking because of the COVID crisis, but it’s been awesome,” said Mishawaka High School student, Isabelle Bradley.

Players and band members were asked to spread out, and if people were not following safety measures, School City of Mishawaka went around and reminded people of the expectations.

“We are here. We are able to play with everybody. We are having fun. It’s amazing,” Bradley said.

“We say once a Cavemen, always a Cavemen. So it feels like family, being back around family again,” said parent Othea Alford.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.