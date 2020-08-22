South Bend Fire holds testing session for aspiring firefighters

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 200 people gathered at the Century Center in South Bend to take the next steps in potentially becoming a firefighter on Saturday.

Those next steps for aspiring firefighters involve taking a written exam.

Those that pass the written exam are then invited to take the physical agility test and continue with the hiring process.

South Bend Fire says it takes about a year from the time someone applies to be a firefighter to the time that they are ready to be brought on board.

“With the demographics and the call volume in the city, this is where people want to work. We have people from all over the country, Canada, I had an applicant from South Africa, that want to come to South Bend to work here,” SBFD Assistant Chief of Training and Development Brandon Roark said.

Chief Roark says the Century Center was a huge help in making Saturday‘s testing session possible while also following all the necessary health guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.