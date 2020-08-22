Pet Vet: National Bring Your Cat to the Vet Day

(WNDU) - If you have a cat, you probably have a special bond, and wish to keep them healthy. This week celebrates a special day to focus on this important topic.

Saturday is National Bring Your Cat to the Vet Day – yes, it’s a real thing! Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, highlights why a health visit is important, and how to make it easier for your feline friend.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also send him an email, at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

