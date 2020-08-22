Advertisement

Notre Dame reports 36 new cases of coronavirus

Notre Dame has confirmed 372 coronavirus cases since August 3rd.(University of Notre Dame)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There have been a total of 372 confirmed cases from 2,235 tests since August 3.

After the university reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, school leaders made the decision to go to remote learning for at least two weeks.

President Father John Jenkins announced the decision to students Tuesday evening.

At the beginning of the school year, Notre Dame launched a COVID-19 dashboard that provides data on coronavirus testing for students.

It’s updated every day at noon. It shows how many members of the campus community have been tested since August 3 and how many of those are positive cases.

The dashboard is sometimes adjusted as results are sorted out.

You can find Notre Dame’s COVID-19 dashboard online at here.nd.edu/our-approach/dashboard/

