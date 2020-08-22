Non-profit holds fifteen fundraisers across Northern Indiana

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka was one of fifteen places in Northern Indiana where a non-profit partnered with Nelson’s Fundraising and Catering to raise money Saturday.

The non-profit, His Hands and Feet, helps people who are wanting to take a missions trip raise the money to do so.

Those working at the different fundraiser locations were all raising money for different missions trips they hope to take.

The fundraiser in Mishawaka was set up in the Goodwill parking lot for customers to drive-thru and order food.

“When you see the mission fundraiser banners out in your community, again just know that the money is going to a good cause and helping families to help others here in the U.S. and around the world,” His Hands and Feet Director Tim Doud said.

