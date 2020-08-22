Advertisement

Michigan reports 11* more coronavirus deaths, 953 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 9 more coronavirus deaths and 616 new cases on Saturday.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) -Michigan health officials reported 11* more coronavirus deaths and 953 new cases on Saturday.

*The deaths announced today includes 8 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been at least 6,389 deaths and 96,024 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, over 400 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 19* more coronavirus deaths, 419 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today includes 11 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 616 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 477 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 7 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 1 more coronavirus death, 465 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 565 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 69 (+0) deaths and 1,583 (+33) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 15 (+0) deaths and 381 (+11) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+1) deaths and 657 (+16) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

