Michiana Crime Stoppers hosts paper shredding event

By Carly Miller
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers held their annual shredding fundraiser to help protect people against identity theft on Saturday.

The drive-thru event allowed people to bring any unwanted documents to Erskine Plaza in South Bend, and Integra out of Elkhart was there to do the shredding on site.

Michiana Crime Stoppers says that events like this are a win-win for those who participate.

“You’re winning because you’re protecting your identity, but you’re also helping the community because you’re giving back a donation to a local non-profit that also turns back around and puts that money back into the Michiana community,” Michiana Crime Stoppers Coordinator Sergeant Kayla Miller.

The shredding lasted until 1 p.m. Saturday, and if you weren’t able to make it to the event, Michiana Crime Stoppers says the next one will be in April.

