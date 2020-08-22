MHU investigating fatal overnight shooting in Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition following a late-night shooting in Mishawaka Friday.

According to St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit, officers were called to the 100-block of South Roosevelt Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.

They say that one male suffered a gunshot wound and died on scene, while a second man who was shot is currently in critical condition in the ICU.

There are no suspects at this time; Metro Homicide is investigating.

