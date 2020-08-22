Advertisement

MHU investigating fatal overnight shooting in Mishawaka

Mishawaka shooting
Mishawaka shooting(Monica Murphy)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition following a late-night shooting in Mishawaka Friday.

According to St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit, officers were called to the 100-block of South Roosevelt Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.

They say that one male suffered a gunshot wound and died on scene, while a second man who was shot is currently in critical condition in the ICU.

There are no suspects at this time; Metro Homicide is investigating.

