Indiana’s Friday Night Football Week 1 scores and highlights

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - These are the scores for week one of Friday Night Football games featuring local Indiana teams:

SB Adams, 33, SB Washington, 0

Michigan City, 55, SB Riley, 0

SB Clay, 7, Osceola Grace, 0

Mishawaka Marian, 44, Mishawaka, 43

Caston, 38, West Central, 6

Central Noble, 27, West Noble, 14

North Judson, 53, Culver, 20

Culver Academy, 16, Tippecanoe Valley, 0

John Glenn, 41, Boone Grove, 0

East Noble, 31, Plymouth, 0

Whitko, 22, Prairie Heights, 20 - OT

Southwood, 28, Knox, 26

Triton, 23, South Central, 20

Warsaw, 42, Huntington North, 35

Wawasee, 42, Lakeland, 0

Saturday Games

Valparaiso at Penn

SB St. Joseph at Bremen

LaPorte at New Prairie

