Indiana’s Friday Night Football Week 1 scores and highlights
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - These are the scores for week one of Friday Night Football games featuring local Indiana teams:
SB Adams, 33, SB Washington, 0
Michigan City, 55, SB Riley, 0
SB Clay, 7, Osceola Grace, 0
Mishawaka Marian, 44, Mishawaka, 43
Caston, 38, West Central, 6
Central Noble, 27, West Noble, 14
North Judson, 53, Culver, 20
Culver Academy, 16, Tippecanoe Valley, 0
John Glenn, 41, Boone Grove, 0
East Noble, 31, Plymouth, 0
Whitko, 22, Prairie Heights, 20 - OT
Southwood, 28, Knox, 26
Triton, 23, South Central, 20
Warsaw, 42, Huntington North, 35
Wawasee, 42, Lakeland, 0
Saturday Games
Valparaiso at Penn
SB St. Joseph at Bremen
LaPorte at New Prairie
