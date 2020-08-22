Advertisement

Indiana reports 1,010 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths on Saturday

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.4%.
Indiana's 7-day positivity rate is 7.4%.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 9 more coronavirus deaths and 1,010 new cases on Saturday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.4%. (Friday: 7.5%. Thursday: 7.6%. Wednesday: 7.7%. Tuesday: 7.8%. Monday: 8.1%. Sunday: 8%. Saturday: 7.7%.)

At least 3,001 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 85,317 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 1,050 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 955 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 506 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 28 more coronavirus deaths, 850 new cases were reported.

Monday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 603 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 750 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 1,096 new cases were reported.

Friday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 1,079 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 4,178 (+73) cases and 87 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 5,314 (+49) cases and 95 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,088 (+21) cases and 31 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 902 (+1) cases and 12 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 851 (+3) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 578 (+1) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 186 (+1) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 191 (+3) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 91 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

