2nd Chance: Rocky

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Pet Refuge.

Rocky is a playful & energetic Terrier mix. He’s 1-year-old and loves playing with toys in the yard.

He’s very smart and has already mastered, “sit”, “shake”, and “high-five.” With some obedience training and leash manners, he could learn so much more. Rocky is learning the “off” command and how to walk on his harness.

He’ll need a home with a fenced-in yard and no children, due to his high-energy. You might even catch him smiling!

If you’re looking for an athletic companion, Rocky is the dog for you.

If you want to adopt Rocky or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122.

You can also log onto their website, petrefuge.com.

