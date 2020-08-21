Advertisement

Young children pose a dilemma for airlines with mask rules

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — Airlines are requiring passengers to wear masks, but recent incidents involving young children have put the carriers on the spot for how they enforce rules on face coverings.

JetBlue booted a mother and her six children off a plane this week when a 2-year-old wouldn’t keep her mask on.

A few days later, it was Southwest Airlines that removed a woman and her children after her autistic son refused to keep his mask on.

As the pandemic continues, airlines have tightened mask rules banned violators from future flights. But they’re finding it’s tricky when the violators are young children.

