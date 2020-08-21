Warsaw Military Veterans Stand Down takes place as drive-thru

Warsaw, Ind. (WNDU) - Veterans in Warsaw were able to attend a drive-thru Military Veterans Stand Down on Friday.

This was an opportunity for Veterans to get pre-packaged resources without having to get out of their car.

Things like hygiene kits, clothing, backpacks and food were available to the Veterans that attended.

Normally, Stand Downs are set up as a vendor fair for veterans in-need to come and get local resources.

“As I was working from home and trying to figure out if we can still do this or not, food banks were doing drive-thrus, schools were doing drive-thrus, and I decided that we could probably do a drive through Stand Down,” Goodwill Veterans Program Manager Jill Powers said.

The next local Stand Down will be September 25 in South Bend.

