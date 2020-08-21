Advertisement

Warsaw Military Veterans Stand Down takes place as drive-thru

By Carly Miller
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warsaw, Ind. (WNDU) - Veterans in Warsaw were able to attend a drive-thru Military Veterans Stand Down on Friday.

This was an opportunity for Veterans to get pre-packaged resources without having to get out of their car.

Things like hygiene kits, clothing, backpacks and food were available to the Veterans that attended.

Normally, Stand Downs are set up as a vendor fair for veterans in-need to come and get local resources.

“As I was working from home and trying to figure out if we can still do this or not, food banks were doing drive-thrus, schools were doing drive-thrus, and I decided that we could probably do a drive through Stand Down,” Goodwill Veterans Program Manager Jill Powers said.

The next local Stand Down will be September 25 in South Bend.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local co-op plans to build 24 new homes in South Bend

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Short
A $7.2 million project is in the beginning stages on the southeast and northwest sides of South Bend.

News

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture holds town hall in Milford

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Carly Miller
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture held a town hall in Milford.

News

Parent's Playbook - eLearning and Internet issues

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Parent's Playbook - eLearning and Internet issues

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Pregnant women and COVID

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
A new tool developed by researchers is a game changer when it comes to medically treating pregnant women.

Latest News

News

Indiana Secretary of Commerce visits South Bend, Mishawaka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana Secretary of Commerce, Jim Schellinger, visitsed regional cities projects in Mishawaka and South Bend today.

Coronavirus

Ask Dr. Bob: Face Shields, do they really work?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Moss
Face Shields...do they really work?

AP

Penske to give command to start engines for Indy 500

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Penske will take over a role held by the late Tony Hulman or the Hulman-George family for decades.

AP

Harris’ dual identities challenge America’s race labels

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While her Indian and Jamaican heritage represents several slices of the minority experience in America, many have puzzled over how to define her.

News

Fridays by the Fountain brings electric soul to South Bend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It was a beautiful day to jam out for Fridays by the Fountain.

News

Man steals, crashes truck into tree

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A man is in jail tonight after stealing a truck and leading police on a chase.