Warm and humid weekend with an isolated chance of a shower

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A touch more humidity around the region Friday. The warm and humid air will be moving in and sticking around through next week. Overnight tonight temperatures will be dropping into the lower 60s. Clear skies will be present as the starts again will be out in full force. A cool and comfortable night. Saturday will feature a few high clouds with lots of sunshine. We get warmer nearing 90 degrees and feeling like the low 90s with a touch more humidity.

We stay dry across Michiana through Saturday and most of Sunday. Increasing clouds will be possible as a stalled front will inch our way. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible across Michiana later in the day on Sunday and through the first half of the day Monday. Otherwise we are staying dry for the most part. The warmth and humidity stay with us through the end of next week. Due to that humidity we also see the heat index in the middle 90s as we head through next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Another crystal clear evening, more mild but still comfortable. A low of 61.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with only a few high clouds. Warmer again near 90 degrees and feeling like the low 90s with a touch more humidity. High of 89.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few clouds otherwise clear and more mild than the past few nights. A low of 65.

SUNDAY: Another warm and humid day. Increasing clouds and a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. High of 90.

Daily Climate Report:

Friday’s High: 87

Friday’s Low: 60

Precipitation: 0.00″

