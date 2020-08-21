U.S. Secretary of Agriculture holds town hall in Milford

MILFORD, Ind. (WNDU) - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue traveled throughout Michiana Friday and held a town hall in Milford.

The main focus of discussion was agricultural and manufacturing concerns.

Secretary Perdue answered many questions related to the impact COVID-19 has had on the agriculture industry.

Milford was one of three stops that Secretary Perdue made in Michiana, and when 16 News Now asked him why he chose Milford, he said, why not?

“We try to get out in the country to hear from what’s happening out here. Farmers are not usually very timid about telling you. If you ask them, they’ll tell you what’s going on. So, that’s why we came to Milford,” Perdue said.

Secretary Perdue said he hopes to encourage farmers to keep doing what they’re doing, despite all the obstacles they are having to face in today’s environment.

