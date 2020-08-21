Summer Concert Series brings music, dancing to Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - There was free music and dancing Thursday evening at Central Park in Mishawaka.

It's all part of the Summer Concert Series, sponsored tonight by Smokestack Brew.

The band Zero took the stage tonight.

As you can see, people were dancing, enjoying the music, while following safety protocols.

Some people say it's a good way for people to socialize and have a good time.

“For people like me who are very social and always looking for fun, this is really good for our mental health. This has just been a great outlet to come out and have some good clean with our friends, and really enjoy these awesome, awesome, beautiful summer evenings,” said Valerie Delinski.

There will be one more summer concert on Aug. 24 at the Battell Park Bandshell, featuring the High Life Band.

That concert will be from 6 to 8 p.m.

