Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Franklin Grimes, 84, who is missing out of Indianapolis.

From the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department:

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Franklin Grimes, an 84 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 206 pounds, grey hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, burgundy short sleeved t-shirt, and blue jeans.

Franklin is believed to be driving a silver 2006 Dodge Caravan with Indiana license plate D429DD.

Franklin is missing from Indianapolis, Indiana and was last seen on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:52 am. Franklin is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Franklin Grimes, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at (317) 327-6540, (317) 327-6541 or 911.

